Two St. Cloud-based companies have made this year's list of the 40 biggest employers in the state of Minnesota.

In an analysis done by The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal [behind paywall], employment numbers for St. Cloud-based CentraCare shrunk in 2024 from 2023 levels, while St. Cloud-headquartered Coborn's Inc grew.

Health care system CentraCare -- the 14th largest Minnesota employer on The List -- self-reported its Minnesota jobforce shrank by 524 year-over-year, from 11,887 jobs in 2023 to 11,363 in 2024.

Meanwhile, midwest grocer Coborn's Inc. grew by 840 jobs, from 2023's 5,660 jobs to 6,500 this year. Coborn's is the 20th largest employer on the list.

The number one employer in the state remains Rochester-based Mayo Clinic with some 51,000 employees in 2024. That's up 1,800 Minnesota-based jobs from 2023. The Journal notes Mayo has topped their list for years.

The next closest employer is the State of Minnesota with 37,100 workers. That's 900 fewer jobs than in 2023. That's followed by Fairview Health Services, Target Corp. and Allina Health System.

The most recent unemployment rate for Minnesota is for May when it was 2.8%.

Get our free mobile app