St. Cloud’s Annual Weihnachtsmarkt Scheduled for November

This is a favorite and annual event with the exception of last year because of the pandemic. But it's back for this year, just a little earlier than it normally is.

It's the St. Cloud Weihnachtsmarkt outdoor holiday market. It's happening this month, normally in December, in the usual spot... sort of. This year it will be in the parking ramp overlooking 5th Avenue on Thursday, November 18th between the hours of 5 and 8pm.

If you haven't been able to experience this event, make this year the one where you head downtown and get involved. There are so many good things included. It's an event that includes German themed arts and crafts, food items, a German hot spiced wine called Gluhwein. desserts and of course, some beer choices. If you choose to try the hot spiced wine, you will also get a 2021 commemorative mug with your purchase.

This event has been very popular over the years. Usually, there is a tent for some added warmth, and being a bit earlier in the year, and in the parking ramp, this might be a warmer night anyway. But if you have some concerns that it might be a chilly night, take advantage of the hot spiced wine, that will warm you up!

This event is a great place to get some holiday shopping done. There are so many unique items that are available for purchase. So, make plans to take in the German Holiday Market later this month.

