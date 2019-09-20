St. Cloud Woman Wins Dream Getaway #41

Congratulations to Mary Henz of St. Cloud— the winner of Dream Getaway #41! We called Mary this morning to let her know that she had won the trip of a lifetime.

Now it’s up to Mary to decide where she wants to go (she's thinking a European vacation with her fiance Steve).

You decide WHERE you’re going; you decide WHO’S going with you; you decide WHEN you’re going. I wouldn’t start packing yet, but I would look to make sure I know where my suitcases are. Bursch Travel in Waite Park will help you plan all the details — then they’ll send us the bill.

Qualifying for Dream Getaway #42 starts Monday, Sept. 23.