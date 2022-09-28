St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash in SE Minnesota

RED WIND (WJON - News) -- A St. Cloud woman was among four people hurt in a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Highway 61 near Red Wing.

Troopers say a Dodge Dart driven by 42-year-old Shaunna Maldacker of St. Cloud collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was driven by 29-year-old Savannah Nelson from Kuna, Idaho, which then collided with a Prius driven by 83-year-old Margaret Berg of Lake City.

Get our free mobile app

All three drivers were taken to the Mayo Clinic Red Wing with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the Prius, 86-year-old Harold Berg of Lake City, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.