St. Cloud Woman Found, Apprehended in Mexico

FARGO (WJON News) - A St. Cloud woman is facing charges of drug trafficking in North Dakota.

U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider says 33-year-old Deanna Marie Gerads was apprehended in Mexico on August 1st and deported after more than a year on the run.

She was apprehended as part of “Operation Unfinished Business II”, an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation into the international trafficking of meth, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Gerads appeared in Federal Court in Houston, Texas August 3rd, and is in U.S. Marshal custody while she’s moved to North Dakota to make an initial appearance on charges of Conspiracy to Distribute and Import Controlled Substances into the United States.

