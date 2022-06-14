St. Cloud Wading Pools to Remain Closed for the Summer

ST. CLOUD -- As we prepare for our hottest days so far this season, the city of St. Cloud has determined it will not be able to open the wading pools again this summer.

Mayor Dave Kleis says they made the decision Monday, due to a lack of staffing.

This is the third summer in a row the seven wading pools have been closed. In 2020 and in 2021 they were closed because of COVID-19.

Kleis says they have budgeted for the pools but just couldn't hire enough lifeguards.

If you want to cool off you can go to one of the three city splash pads at Lake George/Eastman Park, Riverside Park, or Westwood Park.

Kleis says with the labor shortage not going away anytime soon, the city may need to consider converting some of the wading pools into splash pads in the coming years.

We told you last month that Sauk Rapids is also having a problem finding enough staff to open its wading pool.