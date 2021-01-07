St. Cloud VA Starting Outpatient COVID-19 Vaccinations Next Week

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota veterans considered to be high-risk will be able to start getting the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

Outpatients in the St. Cloud VA health system who are on dialysis, undergoing chemotherapy, have had a transplant, are homeless, or are 85 or older will be able to schedule appointments to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

This second phase follows the vaccination of health care personnel and nursing home residents. The optional outpatient vaccines will be offered by appointment only with a follow-up for the second dose happening four weeks later.

Vaccinations will be offered in the auditorium of the St. Cloud VA as well as at facilities in Alexandria, Brainerd, and Montevideo.