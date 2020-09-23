St. Cloud VA Offering Drive-Thru Flu Clinics

ST. CLOUD -- Veterans in central Minnesota will have a few different options when looking to get a flu shot this fall.

The St. Cloud VA is offering flu shots at all regular pre-scheduled appointments but will not be taking vaccine only appointments.

Instead, flu shots will be available through the VA Care Community Network at no cost and at various drive-thru flu clinics. The clinics will be held at the St. Cloud VA and at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex starting on Monday.

No appointment is necessary, but masks are required, and you are asked to wear a short-sleeve shirt and have your health identification card with you.

St. Cloud VA Medical Center – Rehabilitation Center Parking Lot

Saturday, October 17th and Saturday, October 24th from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex (MAC) Parking Lot

Monday, September 28th and Tuesday, September 29th from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 13th, Wednesday, October 14th, and Thursday, October 15th from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.