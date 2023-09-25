St. Cloud VA Dedicates Women Veterans Corridor

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud V.A. Health Care System dedicated a wing of the clinic Monday to serve, and honor, women veterans.

The Winnifred Galbraith Women Veterans Corridor is named for Paynesville native Winnie Galbraith, a World War II veteran and longtime supporter of veterans in Central Minnesota.

Galbraith volunteered for service in 1944 and was stationed in Idaho keeping bombing and celestial navigation records for aviators. She was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, The American Campaign Medal, and the Women’s Army Corps Service Medal before being discharged and returning to raise a family in Central Minnesota.

Wendy Dahl, Galbraith’s daughter, was on hand to accept the honor and says that military experience helped her for the rest of her life.

She was a visionary. She had ideas. She was able to engage people to do things and to work together. She was a real team player, and the military was such a part of that for her. Learning how to be a team player, and how to be successful in things by using the skill set that she learned in the army.

Wendy Dahl, daughter of Winnie Galbraith. Photo - Jeff McMahon Wendy Dahl, daughter of Winnie Galbraith. Photo - Jeff McMahon loading...

Lourdes Tigalo is the Director of the VA Center for Women Veterans. She said Winnie’s work paved the way for other women soldiers.

Winnie was an extraordinary World War II US Army woman veteran embodying the essence of selflessness, courage, and unwavering dedication to her country. She fearlessly stepped forward to serve her country breaking barriers and defying expectations as a member of the Women's Army Corps. Her unwavering determination and tireless efforts paved the way for future generations of women in the military like me, leaving an indelible mark on the history of our armed forces.

Lordes Tiglao, Director of the VA Center for Women Veterans. Photo: Jeff McMahon Lordes Tiglao, Director of the VA Center for Women Veterans. Photo: Jeff McMahon loading...

Galbraith passed away in 2012, but members of her family were on hand to accept the honor.

The dedication marks the beginning of the VA Medical Center’s 100th Anniversary Celebration. The U.S. Veterans Bureau Hospital number 101 was officially dedicated on September 17, 1924.

READ RELATED ARTICLES