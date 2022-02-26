St. Cloud Truck Driver Involved in Crash in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE -- A semi driver from St. Cloud was able to walk away from a crash that happened on an interstate in Wisconsin during a snowstorm.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says it happened at about 7:00 a.m. on Friday on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire.

Twenty-nine-year-old Mahamed Abdilahi was going west when he lost control, slid into the median and down a hill where the semi struck a pillar of the eastbound I-94 bridge that passes over State Highway 37.

Abdilahi was not hurt in the crash and the semi unit was towed from the scene.

The bridge sustained cosmetic damage from the crash, but an initial inspection indicated that it was not structurally damaged.

