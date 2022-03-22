St. Cloud Tech, Princeton and Annandale in the State Tourney Today
The Class 3A, 4A and 2A quarterfinals will take place today and tonight at Williams Arena and Target Center in Minneapolis. St. Cloud Tech will play 3rd seeded DeLaSalle at 4 p.m. this afternoon. The Tigers are winners of section 8-3-A after downing Alexandria in the section final 71-69 last Thursday night in Willmar. Tech has won 5 games in a row and 9 of their last 11 and is 19-9 while DeLaSalle is 20-7.
Princeton is the #2 seed and will play unseeded Austin at 2pm this afternoon at Williams Arena in Class 3A. Princeton is 26-1 having suffered their only loss to Orono on January 15th. Princeton beat St. Cloud Tech 84-74 on December 7th.
Annandale won the section 6AA title last Friday over Albany. Annandale will play Pequot Lakes at 8pm at Target Center tonight. Annandale is 28-2 having not lost a game since December 16th.