The Class 3A, 4A and 2A quarterfinals will take place today and tonight at Williams Arena and Target Center in Minneapolis. St. Cloud Tech will play 3rd seeded DeLaSalle at 4 p.m. this afternoon. The Tigers are winners of section 8-3-A after downing Alexandria in the section final 71-69 last Thursday night in Willmar. Tech has won 5 games in a row and 9 of their last 11 and is 19-9 while DeLaSalle is 20-7.

Princeton is the #2 seed and will play unseeded Austin at 2pm this afternoon at Williams Arena in Class 3A. Princeton is 26-1 having suffered their only loss to Orono on January 15th. Princeton beat St. Cloud Tech 84-74 on December 7th.

Annandale won the section 6AA title last Friday over Albany. Annandale will play Pequot Lakes at 8pm at Target Center tonight. Annandale is 28-2 having not lost a game since December 16th.

All semifinals and championship games will be televised by KSTC Channel 45 and streamed by 45tv.com/prep45

Quarterfinals, consolation and third-place games are streamed by prepspotlight.tv/MSHSL