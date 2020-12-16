St. Cloud Students to Return to Schools in 2021

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District will begin bringing students back into school buildings in the new year.

Following Governor Tim Walz’s announcement Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Willie Jett unveiled a staggered approach to resuming in-person learning in 2021.

Starting on January 19th, students in preschool through fifth grade will return to their original hybrid learning model with alternating in school and at home days. Students in grades six through twelve will stay in the distance learning model through the second trimester which ends on February 26th.

The district says the hope would be to transition students in preschool through fifth grade to a full in-person learning model at the start of the third trimester on March 8th.

Sports and activities for middle and high schoolers are scheduled to resume on January 4th. The district had previously intended on bringing students back following winter break.

Jett says the new plan has been approved by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education as well as local health officials.