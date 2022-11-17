St Cloud Student Nominated For Emmy Award

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud Tech student shared a national spotlight Thursday.

Winston Johnson’s music video for his original song “20-20 Vision” had already received a 2022 Upper Midwest Emmy Foundation Crystal Pillar for Outstanding Achievement in High School Music Video. Today, the National Student Emmy Awards were announced.

The nominees were:

“20/20 Vision” – St. Cloud Tech High School

“Left Unsaid” – Saline High School

“Space Oddity” – Verrado High School

“Sweet Dreams” – Maine South High School

“While We’re Young” – Cyprus Bay high School

The Emmy went to Cyprus Bay High School in Weston, Florida.

You can watch Johnson’s music video here.