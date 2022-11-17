St Cloud Student Nominated For Emmy Award
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud Tech student shared a national spotlight Thursday.
Winston Johnson’s music video for his original song “20-20 Vision” had already received a 2022 Upper Midwest Emmy Foundation Crystal Pillar for Outstanding Achievement in High School Music Video. Today, the National Student Emmy Awards were announced.
The nominees were:
- “20/20 Vision” – St. Cloud Tech High School
- “Left Unsaid” – Saline High School
- “Space Oddity” – Verrado High School
- “Sweet Dreams” – Maine South High School
- “While We’re Young” – Cyprus Bay high School
The Emmy went to Cyprus Bay High School in Weston, Florida.
You can watch Johnson’s music video here.