St. Cloud State University Holds Annual Alumni Art Show

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University is holding its sixth annual Alumni Art Show.

This year's show is called "Impending - A World Without Ism's," and imagines a world without bigotry.

An artist that goes by the name "KOBI" is curating the exhibition. He says he chose the art based on the diverse perspectives of the artists.

KOBI says the goal of the exhibition is to create a world where differences are recognized, appreciated, and valued.

The exhibition runs from Monday, October 4th to October 30th at the Paramount Theatre on West St. Germain Street.

There will be a reception from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on October 15th.