St. Cloud Stand Down Holding Annual Expo, Job Fair for Veterans

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Central Minnesota veterans are invited to stop by the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud Thursday.

Stand Down St. Cloud is holding their 39th annual expo and job fair.

Spokesman Bob Behrens says they will have over 50 businesses and organizations ready to help veterans with a variety of services.

Anything a veteran needs, any issues they have can be answered here. We have organizations from the VA, legal services, they can go pick out clothing, we will be handing out food. This is a big deal.

Behrens says all the businesses at the expo are looking to hire veterans and there have been multiple success stories that have happened because of this event.

He says the entire event is free to all veterans including parking. Doors open at 9:00 a.m. and the event will run until about 2:00 p.m.