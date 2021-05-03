St. Cloud Splash Pads Tentatively Opening On May 13

It feels a little too chilly to think about heading to the splash pad today (although that 80 degree day on Sunday was awesome), but in two weeks it'll be a different story completely.

St. Cloud splash pads will be hopefully opening mid-May, according to the city's website. That's great news for all of the kiddos in the area...just another sign that summer is coming.

Get our free mobile app

The city says they're tentatively going to open the splash pads on Thursday, May 13, "splash pads are operational from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday!"

It's officially time to dig out your bathing suit and shake the dust off because splash pad season is about to get underway.

St. Cloud has three in the area including; Lake George/Eastman Park, Riverside Park and Westwood Park.

The Lake George Splash Pad will close on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. when Summertime By George starts. The city also noted that the Westwood Park Splash Pad is open from 3:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. until school is out for the summer.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac's long range weather forecast for May, the 13th should be sunny with a cool east wind that'll turn into a warm west wind (not really ideal).

Then, May 19th through the 31st should be sunny and hot with a few chances of thunderstorms. Did they say SUNNY and HOT? Yes, they did! That's definitely got the makings to be the perfect splash pad weather.

Splash pad goers need to know that the facilities are not sanitized. The City's COVID-19 preparedness plan says, "users are educated through signage: "Facility not sanitized, use at your own risk."

The splash pads will open through September 13, 2021.

You can find more information on the City of St. Cloud's website.