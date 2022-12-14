St. Cloud Snow Total Early Wednesday Morning

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says we've had five inches of snow here in St. Cloud Wednesday morning.

Around the area:

Fort Ripley - 7.3"

Long Praire - 6.8"

St. Stephen - 6.5"

St. Joseph - 6.5"

Sartell - 5.7"

Pleasant Lake - 5"

Foley - 5"

Rice - 4.9"

Osakis - 4.6"

Kimball - 4.5"

Buffalo - 4"

Little Falls - 4"

We're now at about 8.1 inches for the month of December. St. Cloud averages 7.8 inches of snow in the month of December.

We're at 13.3 inches now for the season so far.

We are expecting to add to the snow total over the next few days with another round of several inches of snow expected to fall Thursday into Friday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...