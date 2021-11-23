ST. CLOUD -- A critical labor shortage is prompting one local school district to temporarily raise wages.

The St. Cloud Area School District announced Tuesday that they will pay daily substitute teachers $160 per day and permanent subs and retirees $200 per day through the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Those rates are up from $140 and $150 respectively.

