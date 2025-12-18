WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District has finalized its plans to redraw some of the elementary school boundaries. The school board unanimously approved a comprehensive boundary redesign during its meeting on Wednesday night.

Get our free mobile app

The redesign will impact about 500 students and follows months of research and community input. Some of the key decisions include targeted boundary adjustments, shifting some central St. Cloud students to schools in the southeast and west. Kennedy will remain a Pre-K through 8th-grade school, while Lincoln and Talahi will return to a Pre-K through 5th-grade model to support expanded early learning programs. Northside Spanish Immersion will relocate to Kennedy. Southside Spanish Immersion will remain at Clearview. The Chinese Immersion program will continue at Madison.

Updated boundary maps and an interactive map allowing families to check their address are now available on the district website.

The new maps will be effective for the next school year.