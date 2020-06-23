St. Cloud Rox’s Friday Night Fireworks Schedule Announced

The St. Cloud Rox will open their baseball season on Thursday, July 2. The late season is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a day that many people weren't sure would happen this year.

So, of course, there will be fireworks to celebrate the home opener and then again on Friday night home games throughout the summer. With several Fourth of July celebrations and small town festivals getting canceled, it's nice to be able to get our fireworks fix somewhere!

This year, the Rox will only be able to let 250 people into the game per the Governor's Stay Safe Minnesota plan. Those tickets are being given to people who have already purchased their tickets or hold season tickets. No new tickets are being sold at this time.

But, that doesn't mean you and your family can't still enjoy the fireworks from the parking lot or your own backyard if you live close enough. The really cool thing about the Rox Friday night fireworks is that they can be seen from near and far.The firework display will kick off immediately following the Rox games. Times vary depending on how long the game goes.

Here's the full fireworks schedule:

Thursday, July 2nd

Friday, July 17th

Friday, July 31st

Friday, August 20th

You can listen to the games on our sister station AM 1390, Granite City Sports.