St. Cloud Sets Record High Temperature

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud has set a new record for the warmest temperature recorded on this date.

The National Weather Service says we were at 88 degrees at 3:00 p.m. That breaks the old record for September 29th, which was 84 degrees, which was the high mark in three different years 1933, 2012, and in 2024.

The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 65 degrees.

The National Weather Service says the very warm weather will continue throughout the week with afternoon temperatures in the 80s.

Record Highs for the rest of this week:

September 30th - 86 degrees set in 1976

October 1st - 91 degrees set in 2023

October 2nd - 90 degrees set in 1953, 1992, 2023

October 3rd - 88 degrees set in 1922

October 4th - 88 degrees set in 1922

Dry conditions are expected to continue until Friday, when chances for showers & thunderstorms increase going into the weekend.

The Climate Prediction Center is expecting our much warmer than normal temperatures to continue into early October.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

