St. Cloud Police Seek Suspects in Sexual Assault of Teenager

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities are looking for two suspects in the sexual assault of a teenager in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department says officers were called to the 1700 Block of 16th Street Southeast around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night. At the scene, officers met with a 14-year-old girl who told them she had been sexually assaulted.

Authorities say the girl was walking alone in the 1700 block of University Drive Southeast when a black SUV approached her. Police say the girl spoke briefly with the two men in the vehicle and was then forced into the SUV. The girl told officers the men drove her to a park in the 1900 block of University Drive Southeast, and forced her out of the vehicle and into a wooded area where they forced sexual contact with her.

The suspects are described as two light-skinned black men in their mid-20s. Authorities say one is approximately 6 feet tall with a diamond-shaped face and was wearing a black hat, gray pants, and a black sweatshirt, while the other man is described as having a rounder face and being heavier set. The make and model of the SUV is unknown.

Authorities say no weapons were used in the incident and officers were not immediately able to locate the suspects or the suspect vehicle in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.