St. Cloud Police Make Arrests After Fight, Shots Fired

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police arrested two people after shots were fired during a fight in south St. Cloud

On Monday night just before 8:30 p.m. officers were in the area of the 1000 Block of 8th Avenue South searching for a suspect who had assaulted an officer. While searching for the suspect, officers heard gunshots.

Dispatch also received multiple calls that people were in the 1000 Block of 9 Avenue South fighting.

When officers returned to the 1000 Block of 9th Avenue South, they found a large fight in the parking lot. Multiple people fled as officers arrived.

Officers were able to stop and arrest 18-year-old Javoury Evans from St. Cloud.

A 14-year-old boy, from St. Cloud, will also be charged for his involvement in this incident. He was released to his parent.

At some point during the fight, an unidentified male fled the area and fired multiple rounds while running from the scene. There were no reported injuries in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org

