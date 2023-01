ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police are in north St. Cloud Wednesday morning.

On Twitter, the police department says officers are investigating reports of gunshots heard in the 800 Block of 34th Avenue North.

They say they haven't found any victims.

There will be a large police presence in the area while they continue to investigate this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.