St. Cloud Police Investigating Gunshots Report
Updated -- Friday, September 2nd @ 5:00pm
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are investigating reports of gunshots in south St. Cloud.
Get our free mobile app
Police say the shots were heard in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue South near the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center about noon Friday.
St. Cloud Police say two men were fighting when one man broke free and began to run away. While running, he fired several rounds toward the other man. No victims have been identified, and officers have cleared the scene.
Officers believe the suspects have left the area. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department (251-1200) or call Crimestoppers (800-255-1301).
LOOK: See Photos of the Year From the International Photography Awards
LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America
Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.