St. Cloud Police Investigating Gunshots Report

Updated -- Friday, September 2nd @ 5:00pm

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are investigating reports of gunshots in south St. Cloud.

Police say the shots were heard in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue South near the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center about noon Friday.

St. Cloud Police say two men were fighting when one man broke free and began to run away. While running, he fired several rounds toward the other man. No victims have been identified, and officers have cleared the scene.

Officers believe the suspects have left the area. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department (251-1200) or call Crimestoppers (800-255-1301).

