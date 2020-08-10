St. Cloud Police Arrest Man After Discovering Stolen Van

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces stolen vehicle charges after a van was taken from an address in Waite Park last week. Officers responded to the 500 block of 10th Avenue South in Waite Park last Monday on a report of a stolen Toyota van.

St. Cloud Police spotted the van in an apartment parking lot along Stearns County Road 74 on Saturday. Four men were inside as officers approached the vehicle.

Police say the driver got out and fled on foot.

A police dog and a drone were called in to track the driver who ran into a wooded area. A Stearns County sheriff's deputy was ultimately able to catch the suspect in the 2500 block of 41st Avenue South and identify him as 24-year-old Sahal Abdi Hassan.

He was booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of motor vehicle theft.

The other three men were released at the scene and the van was returned to its owner.