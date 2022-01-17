St. Cloud Pizza Depot Closing

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Pizza Depot is closing. They announced on their Facebook page that after seven years they are closing their doors at 2848 2nd Street South.

They say they have worked with an extremely limited staff since the pandemic began, and where they need at least 10 to run efficiently, they have been surviving with just a few. They say they've been working open to close seven days a week for two years and are mentally and physically worn out, with no end in sight to the labor shortage.

Get our free mobile app

Any gift cards that you have will be accepted at their Becker location.