St. Cloud Park & Rec. to Host Kids Event, ABC Kinder Olympix

ST. CLOUD -- You can break your cabin fever feeling this weekend with an event that's sure to get your kids moving.

St. Cloud Park and Recreation is hosting their ABC Kinder Olympix event Saturday at Whitney Recreation Center from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Lynn Neumann is the Recreation Programmer for St. Cloud Park and Recreation. She says the event focuses on educational and physical activities.

"All of our alphabet stations include the two, so there is letters, numbers, but also running around, moving and games for kids. There are also inflatables for kids to run around and burn off some energy. We do put together an obstacle course for kids to run around in and then we have a reading lounge area to sit down and read a book if they are tired."

They'll have healthy snacks for kids to munch on too.

The ABC Kinder Olympix is for kids ages six and under. However, Neumann says if kids have older siblings they are welcome to come as well.

The event does have a small cost. Neumann says they are offering a discount if you're up to being generous.

"If you have one child it's $2, $3 if you have multiple children but if you bring a food shelf donation we'll take $1 off."

The Whitney Recreation Center is at 1529 Northway Drive in St. Cloud.