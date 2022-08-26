St. Cloud Park & Rec Hosting Movie Under The Stars
ST. CLOUD -- Take the family for a movie under the starts Friday.
St. Cloud Park and Recreation and Capital One is holding a free movie night at Whitney Sports Complex Field C-3. This evening's featured film is "The Rookie."
The fun starts at 7:30 p.m. with yard games, inflatables, and prizes. The movie will scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.
The event is free but their will be snacks available to buy at the concessions stand.