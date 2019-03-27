St. Cloud One of ‘Best Small Cities for Business’

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is one of three Minnesota cities being recognized for being business-friendly. The website ChamberOfCommerce.org has ranked St. Cloud 26th out of the 162 small cities they looked at in their "Best Small Business for Cities" rankings.

Their top five on the list are Fargo at #1, Billings, Montana at #2, Columbus, Indiana at #3, Bismarck, North Dakota at #4, and Rochester, Minnesota at #5. One other Minnesota city is on the list, at #17 is Mankato-North Mankato.

The website says a majority of the cities on the list are in the Midwest. All cities have a population between 50,000 and 250,000.

ChamberOfCommerce.org says most of the small cities rank very high in the 'young people with a bachelor's degree or higher' variable.