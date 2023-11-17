St. Cloud Officials in Australia to Finalize Exchange Programs

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (WJON News) - Officials at St. Cloud State University traveled with Governor Walz this week on a trade mission to Australia.

SCSU officials met with partners at Southern Cross University in Sydney to finalize details on a cultural exchange program between the two schools.

SCSU’s partnership with Southern Cross University’s Gnibi College of Indigenous Australian Peoples aims to create a knowledge and cultural exchange between Indigenous students from both institutions through curriculum, relationship building, and community visits. Following the visit to Australia, SCSU will build the first program cohort, bringing together students and faculty for a short-term study abroad experience.

The partnership hopes to create a cultural exchange between indigenous students from both countries. SCSU President Robyn Wacker says this program will build on the existing relationship between the two schools.

(This program makes) it possible for our Native students to come to Australia and study at Southern Cross University, they have a college of Indigenous Studies, and then First Nation students in Australia will come to St. Cloud State University. So it's a cultural exchange of sorts, I think the first of its kind in the country.

St. Cloud State University also met with officials at Victoria University in Melbourne to begin developing a plan for staff and student exchanges, as well as joint research and degree programs.

To learn more about education abroad opportunities offered at SCSU, find more details here.

