St. Cloud Native Spann-Ford Invited to Senior Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Golden Gophers Defensive back Tyler Nubin and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford will appear in the 75th-annual Senior Bowl, the fifth straight season a U of M player has landed an invite.

The Senior Bowl, played in Mobile, Alabama, showcases the top NFL draft prospects who have exhausted their college eligibility.

Nubin earned All-Big Ten First Team honors this season and holds the program record for career interceptions, while Spann-Ford finished his career with over 1,000 yards receiving.

This season Spann-Ford had 25 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Spann-Ford is a graduate of St. Cloud Tech High School. He was a finalist for the 2017 Mr. Football award.

This season's Senior Bowl kicks off at 12:00 p.m. CT on February 3, 2024.

Elite draft prospects from around the country are selected to showcase their talent and connect with coaches and decision-makers from all 32 NFL teams.

