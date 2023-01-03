St. Cloud Native Looking to Be a National Champion Again

North Dakota State senior linebacker James Kaczor is trying to do something rare...win a National Championship for a 4th time. Kaczor and the NDSU Bison play South Dakota State in the FCS college football National Championship Game in Frisco, Texas Sunday at 1:00 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 12:00. Kaczor joined me on WJON. What's unique about this time for Kaczor is his younger brother, John is on the team as a freshman Defensive Tackle. John was unable to join James and I due to a illness at the time of our scheduled interview.

Get our free mobile app

Kaczor is a 6'0 215 pound linebacker who came to Fargo weighing 190 pounds and was set to play strong safety. He says he bulked up and moved to linebacker as a sophomore after seeing time as a backup safety in his first two years on campus. Kaczor is a 2018 Tech High School graduate where he starred both on offense and defense. He is one of 10 children to Ruth and Ron Kaczor, which includes 7 brothers and 2 sisters. His father, Ron was the head football coach at Tech before he passed away in 2006 after a battle with cancer. Ruth coached many of her children in youth football.

Football is a tradition in the Kaczor family with numerous Kaczor's going on to play college football. James says it has been a blessing for he and his family to have the success he's had at North Dakota State. James was married to track and field athlete Gracie Wright last season during a bye week for the team. James informed me he and Gracie are now expecting their first child in June.

Local players on the NDSU roster include James and John Kaczor from St. Cloud, Brayden Weber a freshman linebacker from Becker, and Jacob Streit a senior tight end from Eden Valley-Watkins.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with James Kaczor it is available below.