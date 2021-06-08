St. Cloud Metro Cities Remind Residents of Lawn Watering Rules

UNDATED -- This early June heatwave has Sauk Rapids city officials reminding its residents of the lawn watering policy. Use of water from the city water supply for lawn sprinkling or irrigation must be limited to odd-numbered days for property addresses ending with an odd number and even-numbered days for property addresses ending with an even number.

Sartell and St. Joseph have the same policy.

Meanwhile, St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says St. Cloud is not implementing an odd-even watering schedule. But, she says if water demand continues to be high or spike even higher, they would have to reevaluate. Most likely the water restrictions would occur in certain areas of the city versus a citywide restriction.

Hodel says St. Cloud had a record high usage Monday with over 15 million gallons of water. They are anticipating over 16 million gallons being used Tuesday.

Waite Park also doesn't have any lawn watering restrictions in place right now.

We've had virtually no rain so far this month. The National Weather Service says the official precipitation measurement at the St. Cloud Regional Airport is about an inch below normal for the year so far.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says almost all of Stearns County is listed as abnormally dry. Benton and Sherburne Counties are listed as normal for moisture levels.

