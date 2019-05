ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's mayor continues to make himself available for you to ask questions or make comments.

Mayor Dave Kleis will hold his 700th Town Hall meeting Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the lobby at the Paramount Theatre on West St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud.

Kleis was elected in November 2005 and has held a weekly Town Hall meeting since then.

You are invited and encouraged to attend.