St. Cloud Man Shot, Killed in Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man shot and killed in Minneapolis earlier this month has been identified as a St. Cloud man.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 28-year-old Marcus Richardo Brown died on July 20th, four days after being shot.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Bryant Avenue North and 21st Avenue North in Minneapolis.

