St. Cloud Man Shot, Killed in Minneapolis Shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man shot and killed in Minneapolis earlier this month has been identified as a St. Cloud man.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 28-year-old Marcus Richardo Brown died on July 20th, four days after being shot.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Bryant Avenue North and 21st Avenue North in Minneapolis.
