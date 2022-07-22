St. Cloud Man Sentenced on Shooting Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for shooting at another person in south St. Cloud.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 34-year-old Christopher Murry to 2 1/2 years in prison for the shooting incident. Murry pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in April.

An officer heard gunshots in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South in the early morning hours of March 10, 2021. The officer responded to the Go For It Gas parking lot and saw Murry sitting in an SUV. The officer tried to get Murry to exit the vehicle but he sped off, crashed into a retaining wall, and fled on foot.

Police say a rifle was found in the front seat.

Authorities set up a perimeter and brought in a police dog, but were unable to find him.

Police talked with a victim at the scene who says he was shot at but was not hit.

Murry was then found walking in an alley in the 700 Block between 6th and 7th Avenue South nearly two hours later. An officer again tried to stop him, but he fled on foot again and ran into a nearby home. The officer followed Murry into the home and brought him down with the use of a taser.

Court records show Murry has a previous felony weapons conviction, making it illegal for him to have a gun.

