St. Cloud Man Hurt in Rollover Crash on Highway 10

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash on Highway 10 Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near milepost 180 in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 36-year-old Joseph Alman was driving his car west on Highway 10 when he lost control on the icy road and rolled the car over.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

highway 10, minnesota state patrol, Sherburne County, St. Cloud
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
