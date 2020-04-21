St. Cloud Man Charged With Stealing Car, Crashing It

SAUK CENTRE -- A St. Cloud man is accused of being drunk and stealing a car in Sauk Centre before crashing it Sunday.

Police were called to a home just after 11:00 a.m. where a woman indicated her company car was stolen from her driveway just minutes prior. As the officer was taking down the woman's information, they got a call about a two-vehicle crash nearby.

Police arrived to find 18-year-old Abdiweli Ahmed Bare and a woman standing near the car. Court records show both Bare and the woman were extremely impaired.

Bare was searched and police say they found a wallet belonging to the victim's husband on him.

The woman said they stole the car because they were stranded in Sauk Centre and Bare was driving.

Police tried to get a statement from Bare, but said he was too impaired. Bare is charged with felony auto theft and DWI. Other charges are possible.