St. Cloud Man Charged With Statutory Rape

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with criminal sexual conduct after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl's mother reported she had run away from their western Stearns County home on January 8th. She returned home before a sheriff's deputy arrived at the scene.

Records show the girl told the deputy that her boyfriend, 19-year-old Cayden Kohnen, had picked her up at 12:30 a.m. and brought her back home at 9:00 a.m. The girl denied having sexual relations with Kohnen at the time.

An investigator held a follow-up interview with the girl on Friday who then allegedly admitted she was in a sexual relationship with Kohnen and sent nude photos of herself to Kohnen over the social media app Snapchat.

Court records show an officer spoke with Kohnen who admitted he knew the girl was 15-years-old, admitted they had intercourse on the 8th of January, and that he knew it was illegal.

Kohnen is also charged with criminal sexual conduct from a June investigation accusing him of having sex with the girl at that time. The investigator informed Kohnen following the first report that the girl has to be 16-years-old before she can legally consent to a sexual relationship with him.

Kohnen is due in court on March 7th.

