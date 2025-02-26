St. Cloud Man Charged With Starting Fire at Group Home
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man living at a St. Cloud group home has been charged with arson.
Stearns County prosecutors have charged 31-year-old Abdijamal Kaydsane Mohamed with one count of 3rd-degree arson.
According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud Police were called to a group home in the 2200 block of Clearwater Road just after 8:00 p.m. Monday.
Officers arrived to find a heavy haze of smoke in Mohamed's room and a couch damaged by fire. Staff at the home told officers they had to use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.
According to the complaint, Mohamed told police that he threw a t-shirt on the couch and lit it on fire. He did not provide a reason for starting the fire.
