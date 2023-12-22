St. Cloud Man Charged With Stabbing Veterans Affairs Officer

(EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated to reflect the correct title for the officers at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in St. Cloud. )

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces a felony assault charge after he allegedly attacked a Veterans Affairs Federal Police Officer.

St. Cloud Police responded to the St. Cloud VA Medical Center Thursday at around 3:45 p.m. for a duress alarm.

Officers arrived to find Veterans Affairs officers standing over 43-year-old Jessie Bjerga who was handcuffed. Police learned Bjerga is not a veteran, but was with a family member at the primary care unit.

Court records allege Bjerga was shouting and acting crazy which caused the primary alarms to go off. Officers responded and Bjerga allegedly pulled out a Phillips screwdriver and stabbed one of the VA officers twice in the head.

En route to jail, records show Bjerga said "Yeah, I stabbed him. I was going to go for the belly but I saw he was wearing a vest, so I knew I had to aim higher".

The officer suffered a puncture wound behind his left ear and another one on the back of his head.

Bjerga is charged with one count of felony 4th-degree assault on a peace officer.

