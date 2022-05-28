St. Cloud Man Charged in Fatal Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- A man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in south St. Cloud earlier this week.

Fifty-two-year-old Paul Coleman, of St. Cloud, is charged with one count of 2nd degree aiding and abetting murder without intent while committing a felony.

Get our free mobile app

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a home in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue South Tuesday night. Police arrived to find a man laying on the floor by the back door with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud hospital where we was later pronounced dead.

Records show footage from the home's motion-cameras saw the victim alone in the backyard prior to the shooting. Roughly ten minutes later the camera's activated again showing Coleman and another man, identified as Alphonso Cotto, near a detached garage facing near the back door where the victim was found.

Court records show Coleman could be seen holding what is believed to be a gun in his right hand. Coleman and Cotto could then be seen running to a vehicle, registered to Coleman, with another man in the driver seat.

As the men enter the vehicle, Coleman fires one round toward the victim and drive off.

Records show a woman and her son found the victim and called police. The woman told police Cotto was angry at the victim and had argued with him multiple times in the days leading up to the shooting.

According to the complaint, authorities found Coleman at a St. Cloud home a few days later. Authorities say his clothes match the clothes of the shooter caught on camera.

Police say Coleman appeared to have taken some drugs and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. He denied his involvement in the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.