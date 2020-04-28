St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Drug Bust

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was arrested Monday following a drug bust.

Authorities with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force say 58-year-old Don Lee was involved in selling drugs in the community.

A search warrant was used at Lee's home in the 600 block of 8th Avenue South. Authorities say they found heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, a .38 caliber handgun and ammunition inside.

Lee was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail.

He faces charges of 2nd and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and being an ineligible person in possession of a gun.