St. Cloud Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Woman in 2023

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is accused of beating and raping a woman while recording the incidents and threatening to use the videos against her.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 29-year-old Ahmed Hussein Ibrahim physically and sexually assaulted the victim while she was living with him late last year.

Ibrahim is accused of not letting the woman leave, slapping her in the face multiple times, and recording the sexual assaults on his cell phone. The victim told police Ibrahim then threatened to send the videos to her friends and family.

The complaint alleges that in one of the videos the victim is naked and crying and Ibrahim tells her if she doesn't like it, she can go back to her home country.

Police say the victim showed them photos of her face which showed one eye swollen shut and she had a black eye.

Ibrahim is charged with two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct. He's due in court for his first appearance Thursday.

