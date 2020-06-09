St. Cloud Man Accused of Assaulting a Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces three charges of domestic assault after an incident at their apartment Saturday.

According to the charges, a child in the home called 911 after her mother called out to her to call the police.

Officers met with the woman who said she was assaulted by 37-year-old Anthony Hinds Jr.

The woman said Hinds tried to fight another man in the apartment and she stepped in between them. The man left and Hinds allegedly started tossing her around, grabbed her face, pinned her on the bed and put something like a hat over her mouth so she couldn't breathe.

Police say there were items thrown about the room and a broken TV.

According to the complaint, the child told officers she heard the woman say "Tony don't hurt me" and "stop". A second child also said they heard the woman say "don't hurt me".

Hinds is charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and two misdemeanor domestic assault charges.