St. Cloud Kicks Off Summer at Lake George [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- The people of St. Cloud got out and enjoyed the warm weather at Lake George on Saturday.

The first ever Summer Kick Off event, rescheduled after poor weather in May, was held on and around the lake.

It featured a variety of activities including paddle boat rides, fishing, inflatables, lawn games, and crafts.

Recreation Supervisor Marci Sussenguth says the goal of the event was to get people outside and aware of what events are offered at the 97 area parks this summer.

We have Friday Night Flicks. We have swim lessons and youth baseball and softball. We have the Aquatics Program and seven wadding pools through the city as well. So, we just wanted to really help get that information out there so people can get out and enjoy their summer and not feel like they have to be indoors.

She says the Parks and Recreation Department is planning on holding the event again next year.