UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a snowy December, what does Mother Nature have in store for Minnesotans in January? The Climate Prediction Center has released its weather outlook for the month.

They say we can expect a colder-than-normal January all across the state.

In St. Cloud, the average high temperature at the beginning of the month is 22 degrees. It is 21 degrees by the end of the month. The average low temperatures are 6 degrees above and 2 degrees above.

The Weather Channel forecast is calling for above normal temperatures with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s most of next week.

The Climate Prediction Center is expecting about average snowfall for Minnesota in January.

St. Cloud averages about nine inches of snow in January.

After some light snow on New Year's Day, another round of snow is possible on Sunday, then the rest of next week looks pretty sunny and dry.

St. Cloud officially had 16.3 inches of snow in December, which was 7.0 inches above normal. We've had 24.3 inches of snow so far this season, which is 7.1 inches above normal.

Some of that snow melted in the middle of December with a stretch of warmer weather. More snow melt may be coming next week if highs get back into the lower 30s.