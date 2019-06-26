St. Cloud Intersection Now Opened to Traffic

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud road has reopened after several months of construction.

The City Engineer's office says as of Wednesday the intersection of 33rd Street South and Cooper Avenue South is opened to traffic.

The road was closed back in March to build a roundabout at the intersection.

33rd Street South remains closed on the west end between Stearns County Roads 74 and 40th Avenue South. The road will be re-opened ahead of the new Tech High School opening.