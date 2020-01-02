St. Cloud Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2020

(Photo: CentraCare)

ST. CLOUD -- A central Minnesota family kicked off the new year in exciting fashion.

Sarah Starling and Ethan Krebs welcomed their daughter Eleanor Wednesday morning. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

CentraCare Health says she is the first baby born at the St. Cloud Hospital in 2020.

Sarah joked with hospital staff saying "we don't remember birthdays -- just holidays," as Eleanor's brother was born on April Fool's Day.

